Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Unvorstellbar gute News! Rallye-Start am 27. Dezember?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHH8 ISIN: CA35180D1096 Ticker-Symbol: WV4A 
Frankfurt
09.05.22
20:00 Uhr
0,330 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00023.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLORA GROWTH
FLORA GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLORA GROWTH CORP0,243-4,45 %
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC0,3300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.