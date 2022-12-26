DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2868
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1790000
CODE: U71H LN
ISIN: LU1407888483
