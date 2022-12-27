Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Next Green Revolution (NGR) on November 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NGR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain, Bizmarvel is here to help the world achieve carbon neutrality with its newly developed Carbon Capture Utilization Decomposition (CCUD) technology. Its native token Next Green Revolution (NGR) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bizmarvel

Carbon dioxide (CO2) accounts for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions, with the residence period in the atmosphere of 200 to 300 years. Methane (CH4) is the second highest greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, with the greenhouse effect 28 times higher than carbon dioxide based on 100 years.

To address these environmental issues, the Bizmarvel project created a carbon-neutral technology that combines offline carbon dioxide decomposition reduction technology with an online carbon data monitoring platform. Its goal is to become a leading company in the B2B and B2C markets.

Bizmarvel has successfully developed the new environmental technology called Carbon Capture Utilization Decomposition (CCUD), a device designed to decompose and reduce carbon dioxide and methane in real-time, as well as the carbon data system in cooperation with its partners according to the policies of the international society, companies, and governments.

With its CCUD technology that helps achieve carbon neutrality, which is one of the aspects of ESG and the interest of the governments and large companies around the world, Bizmarvel will enter the blue ocean market in advance to produce stable profits and move forward to the global market. Based on such sustainable environmental businesses, it has issued NRG tokens.

About NGR Token

NGR, which stands for the "Next Green Revolution", will be considered beneficial and valuable to companies and individuals pursuing to achieve carbon neutrality and improve the earth's environment. Bizmarvel's CCUD device and system will reward companies' efforts to pursue carbon neutrality with NGR tokens to encourage them to reduce carbon emissions continuously. Individuals can also join the carbon neutrality campaign to convert their activity points to NGR tokens and enjoy the value together.

Based on Klaytn network, NGR has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 34.5% is allocated to founders, 5% is allocated to the staff, 1.5% is allocated to advisors, 14% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated for the balance, and the remaining 40% is allocated for rewards.

The NGR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 21, 2022, investors who are interested in the Bizmarvel investment can easily buy and sell NGR token on LBank Exchange now.

