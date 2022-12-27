Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: 912029 ISIN: US31428X1063 Ticker-Symbol: FDX 
Tradegate
27.12.22
16:25 Uhr
166,46 Euro
+0,70
+0,42 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2022 | 17:26
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx and Junior Achievement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / FedEx has collaborated with Junior Achievement for more than 30 years to empower future generations of global entrepreneurs. Through programs such as the Global Possibilities Awards/JA Company of the Year Program and International Trade Challenge, students gain first-hand experience managing international trade and creating real-life enterprises in which they design, produce and market a product for the global marketplace. Every year, FedEx invests more than $1 million in these programs, reaching approximately 475,000 students globally.

Read more

FedEx Corporation, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: http://www.fedex.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733323/FedEx-and-Junior-Achievement

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
