Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - OptionsSwing Inc. ("OptionsSwing"), one of America's largest pioneering edtech and retail trading communities, announced that it has completed its share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of SA Capital Inc. ("SA Capital"). SA Capital is a financial education start-up specializing in educating the next generation of retail investors on personal finance, investing, technology, and the stock markets. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed at this time.

Acquisition Highlights

SA Capital, located in Toronto, Ontario, has 4 Full-Time Equivalents (FTEs) and has been educating hundreds of students since December 2020.

"The acquisition of SA Capital by OptionsSwing displays the importance both companies place on their mission of educating the masses on how to take charge of their financial circumstances. SA Capital has demonstrated impressive growth and success in its short time in operation, with a rapidly expanding community and a strong focus on providing valuable resources to its members," as stated by Saim Abbasi, Founder and CEO of SA Capital.

The four entrepreneurs of SA Capital currently serve at OptionsSwing in a variety of capacities: Saim Abbasi as Head of Strategy, Operations, and Partnerships while also taking a seat on the Board of Directors; Roshan Uruthirakumar as Head of Marketing; Sylvain Plouvier as Head of Product & Customer Success; and Kabir Singh as Head of Finance.

"Through efficiencies arising from the SA Capital team's strong marketing, operations, leadership, and business acumen, we are now better positioned to bolster and optimize our technology, support, and operations to continue providing the best tools and resources for the next generation of retail investors," said Jason Lee, Founder and CEO of OptionsSwing.

The acquisition of SA Capital benefits OptionsSwing's strategy to revitalize its marketing efforts and back-end operations completely. By acquiring SA Capital, OptionsSwing onboards a fresh set of minds that not only meshes well with its target audience but also brings in the opportunity to expand into a greater market utilizing. OptionsSwing looks forward to leveraging its new talent to continue delivering superior value to its members and the community at large

About OptionsSwing

OptionsSwing is a financial education and trading community. Founded in 2019, OptionsSwing became a growing financial education Saas, with now over 2000 subscribing members, and a following of almost half a million followers. OptionsSwing delivers an arsenal of 3 award-winning products, along with supplemental educational tools. Their most popular service, their Discord server, is filled with moderators and other team members aimed at providing trade ideas, educational content, technical analysis, mentorship, answering questions and much more. Furthermore, OptionsSwing has developed its very own proprietary trading algorithm. OptionsSwing also provides a suite of numerous trading courses targeting both beginner and intermediate traders.

