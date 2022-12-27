DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CRBL; CRBU; CRNL; CRNO) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023 27-Dec-2022 / 18:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023

-- Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on January 20th, 2023.

-- As part of these mergers, LU1829218582 will be absorbed by LU1829218749 on January 20th, 2023. The tworelated ISINs are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

-- Please find below an overview and a detailed table.

-- On the Absorbed ETF (LU1829218582) side :? The ETF will be suspended as of the merger date. Consequently, CRNL LN and CRNO LN listings will bedelisted on 19/01/2023 after the close.

-- On the Receiving ETF (LU1829218749) side :? Existing listings (CRBL LN and CRBU LN) will not be impacted ? ETF Name Change :? Current: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc ? As of 20/01/2023: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc ? Benchmark Change :? Current: Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB Total Return Index ? As of 20/01/2023: Bloomberg Energy and Metals Equal-Weighted Total Return Index

-- Please find attached the Notices related to the merger

Receiving ETFs First Trading Primary Index ETF Trading Stock day Market ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index BBG TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Halt on Ticker Receiving TD ETF (at Open) Bloomberg CRBL London No Impact Amundi Bloomberg Energy and LN GBX Stock (already 19/01/ Equal-weight Metals Exchange live) 2023 LU1829218749 Synthetic Commodity Equal-Weighted BEMEWTR 0.35% EUR & ex-Agriculture Total Return CRBU London No Impact 20/01/ UCITS ETF Acc Index LN USD Stock (already 2023 Exchange live) Absorbed ETFs Last Trading Primary Index ETF Trading Stock day Market ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index BBG TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Halt on Ticker Absorbed TD ETF (at Close) Refinitiv/ CRNL 19/01/ Lyxor Commodities CoreCommodity LN GBX LSE 2023 17/01/ Refinitiv/ CRB 2023 LU1829218582 Synthetic CoreCommodity CRB Non-Energy CRYNETR 0.35% EUR until EX-Energy TR UCITS Total Return CRNO 19/01/ being ETF - Acc Index LN USD LSE 2023 absorbed

Attachment File: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF

