Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.12.2022 | 19:16
264 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CRBL; CRBU; CRNL; CRNO) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023 27-Dec-2022 / 18:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 20/1/2023

-- Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on January 20th, 2023.

-- As part of these mergers, LU1829218582 will be absorbed by LU1829218749 on January 20th, 2023. The tworelated ISINs are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

-- Please find below an overview and a detailed table.

-- On the Absorbed ETF (LU1829218582) side :? The ETF will be suspended as of the merger date. Consequently, CRNL LN and CRNO LN listings will bedelisted on 19/01/2023 after the close.

-- On the Receiving ETF (LU1829218749) side :? Existing listings (CRBL LN and CRBU LN) will not be impacted ? ETF Name Change :? Current: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc ? As of 20/01/2023: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc ? Benchmark Change :? Current: Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB Total Return Index ? As of 20/01/2023: Bloomberg Energy and Metals Equal-Weighted Total Return Index

-- Please find attached the Notices related to the merger 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                   First 
                                                   Trading  Primary 
                              Index     ETF    Trading Stock  day    Market 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index      BBG   TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the  Halt on 
                              Ticker                   Receiving TD 
                                                   ETF (at 
                                                   Open) 
                      Bloomberg             CRBL      London  No Impact 
             Amundi Bloomberg Energy and            LN   GBX   Stock  (already 19/01/ 
             Equal-weight   Metals                      Exchange live)   2023 
LU1829218749 Synthetic  Commodity    Equal-Weighted BEMEWTR 0.35% EUR                  & 
             ex-Agriculture  Total Return           CRBU      London  No Impact 20/01/ 
             UCITS ETF Acc  Index               LN   USD   Stock  (already 2023 
                                               Exchange live) 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                   Last 
                                                   Trading Primary 
                              Index     ETF    Trading Stock  day   Market 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index     BBG   TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the  Halt on 
                              Ticker                   Absorbed TD 
                                                   ETF (at 
                                                   Close) 
                       Refinitiv/           CRNL           19/01/ 
             Lyxor Commodities CoreCommodity          LN   GBX   LSE   2023   17/01/ 
             Refinitiv/     CRB                                2023 
LU1829218582 Synthetic  CoreCommodity CRB Non-Energy  CRYNETR 0.35% EUR                  until 
             EX-Energy TR UCITS Total Return          CRNO           19/01/  being 
             ETF - Acc     Index              LN   USD   LSE   2023   absorbed

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829218582, LU1829218582 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CRBL; CRBU; CRNL; CRNO 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 211514 
EQS News ID:  1522095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522095&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2022 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.