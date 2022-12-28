Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.



First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results (Ended September 30, 2022), and 2021 comparative results First 9 Months 2022 First 9 Months 2021 CHANGE Revenues $ 310.7 million $ 330.7 million (6.0%) Operating Profit/(Loss) $ 3.8 million $ 6.5 million (41.5%) Net Income/(Loss) $ 0.6 million $ (1.4) million 141.2% EPS(1) $ 0.03 $ (0.10) 130.0% (1)The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,020,364 and 13,820,653 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $310.7 million, a decrease of 6.0% from $330.7 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases across the Company's Thailand and North Asia regions. Net revenue in the Company's Thailand region decreased by 8.1%, primarily attributable to the decrease in sales from the public sector in 2022 and the depreciation of the Thai Baht, which depreciated by 9.91% compared to 2021. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased by 27.6%, primarily due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. The price of raw materials, crude oil, and natural gas rose, which squeezed the export market for home appliances and electronic consumer products, and export volume shrank. China's COVID lockdowns added to supply chain problems, and the Sino-American trade war has affected the world economy. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World ("ROW") region increased by 13.0% due to orders released to the market after the government removed certain COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore. A decline in the demand for cables decreased revenues in Australia. The Company's North Asia region includes China and Hong Kong; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia, and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $ 3.8 million, a decrease of 41.09 % from $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The operating profit margin decreased from a profit of 1.95% in 2021 to a profit of 1.23% in 2022. In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin decreased from 2.54% in 2021 to 2.51% in 2022. Operating profit fell following a decline in higher margin Thai government projects and the fluctuation of copper prices. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin decreased from 4.62% in 2021 to 0.69% in 2022, resulting from decreased sales volume and the fluctuation of copper prices. The ROW region's operating profit margin slightly increased from 1.20% in 2021 to 1.22% in 2022, as the increase in sales volume in Singapore was offset by the decrease in Australia because of competition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $18.6 million, compared to $19.2 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income attributable to APWC shareholders was $0.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to a net loss of $(1.4) million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in the exchange loss. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.02 million and 13.82 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $47.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $44.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Current assets totaled $285.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $312.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Working capital was $154.3 million as of September 30, 2022. Short-term bank loans were $38.6 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 37.9% from $62.1 million at December 31, 2021. The Company had $12.0 million in long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.3 million in long-term debt as of December 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity attributable to APWC was $139.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $147.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

APWC reported $5.7 million in cash provided by operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to cash used in operating activities of $52.0 million in the corresponding period in 2021. The increase in cash generated by operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was primarily attributable to greater inventory purchased in 2021. The Company reported $1.5 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2021. The decrease in cash used in investing activities in the first nine months of 2022 was attributable primarily to greater purchases of property, plant and equipment in 2021. APWC reported $6.5 million in cash inflows from financing activities during the first nine months of 2022, compared to $51.0 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2021. The decrease in cash inflows is due to a decrease in borrowings in 2022.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited) Revenue $ 310,734 $ 330,715 Cost of sales (289,267 ) (305,267 ) Gross profit 21,467 25,448 Other operating income 944 363 Selling, general and administrative expenses (18,589 ) (19,210 ) Other operating expenses (4 ) (120 ) Operating profit 3,818 6,481 Finance costs (1,124 ) (920 ) Finance income 82 93 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (1 ) Exchange loss (1,309 ) (5,620 ) Other income 1,691 1,533 Other expense (3 ) (1 ) Profit before tax 3,154 1,565 Income tax expense (1,700 ) (2,848 ) Profit/(loss) for the period $ 1,454 $ (1,283 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent $ 576 $ (1,399 ) Non-controlling interests $ 878 $ 116 Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,020,364 13,819,669





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited) Profit/(Loss) for the period $ 1,454 $ (1,283 ) Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil (22,393 ) (18,194 ) (22,393 ) (18,194 ) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (1,499 ) 1,158 Income tax effect 300 (232 ) (1,199 ) 926 Re-measuring income on defined benefit plans 378 428 Income tax effect (75 ) (86 ) 303 342 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (23,289 ) (16,926 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (21,835 ) (18,209 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (15,522 ) (10,865 ) Non-controlling interests (6,313 ) (7,344 ) $ (21,835 ) $ (18,209 )





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars, except share data) As of

September 30, 2022

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2021

(Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,522 $ 44,507 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 888 249 Trade receivables 80,775 103,564 Other receivables 2,291 2,648 Contract assets 6,898 11,381 Due from related parties 11,569 13,965 Inventories 128,757 128,797 Prepayments 3,465 2,526 Other current assets 3,520 4,366 285,685 312,003 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,351 2,929 Property, plant and equipment 46,824 54,419 Right of use assets 3,120 3,393 Investment properties 5,063 5,809 Intangible assets 136 129 Investments in associates 737 835 Deferred tax assets 6,484 7,241 Other non-current assets 2,628 2,670 66,343 77,425 Total assets $ 352,028 $ 389,428





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars, except share data) As of

September 30, 2022

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2021

(Audited) Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings $ 38,580 $ 62,083 Trade and other payables 44,535 44,784 Due to related parties 16,710 11,865 Accruals 18,433 23,374 Current tax liabilities 1,492 3,394 Employee benefit liabilities 2,004 1,987 Lease liabilities 521 571 Other current liabilities 9,097 14,135 131,372 162,193 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 12,000 3,304 Employee benefit liabilities 7,768 8,593 Lease liabilities 1,804 1,916 Deferred tax liabilities 4,240 4,105 25,812 17,918 Total liabilities 157,184 180,111 Equity Issued capital 206 138 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 110,249 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 50,766 50,190 Other components of equity (29,137 ) (13,039 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 139,900 147,500 Non-controlling interests 54,944 61,817 Total equity $ 194,844 $ 209,317 Total liabilities and equity $ 352,028 $ 389,428





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Non-Audited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the years ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 5,701 $ (52,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,477 ) (4,446 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,512 50,989 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (5,726 ) (6,605 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,010 (12,092 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,512 52,237 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,522 $ 40,145



