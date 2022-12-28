Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2022
Rayonier 2021 Sustainability Report: Community Affairs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Rayonier

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS

Our communities are home to both our forestlands and the employees who are entrusted with their care, so our success as an organization is inextricably linked to the health and well-being of our broader communities. Thus, we are committed to supporting these communities in a variety of ways. Beyond donating money, we are com mitted to volunteering and serving in our communities through environmental education, literacy, food distribu tion programs, and various other philanthropic efforts.

Throughout our organization-in the United States and New Zealand-our volunteer efforts and philanthropic investments support initiatives across these common areas:

Conservation/Environment: Our employees participate in efforts to help preserve and protect the environment, including river and roadside clean-up projects.

Education: We strive to support local education initiatives, as well as educate young people about the benefits associated with sustainable forestry. These efforts not only support our local communities but also help to generate interest in and knowledge about forestry career paths for future generations.

Community/Civic Support: We believe that communities become stronger when their members, including our employees, contribute their time and energy to help support those in need. Our employees participate in programs that help address food insecurity, literacy, school supply needs, and other worthy causes that improve the lives of those in our communities.

Health/Hospitals: Rayonier and our employees contribute to various organizations that help promote the well-being of vulnerable populations and those suffering from medical setbacks within our communities.

In addition to corporate giving, Rayonier employees also donate their time and expertise to various community initiatives. A number of our employees proudly serve on boards that help support education, health, and environmental initiatives within the communities that we call home.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733408/Rayonier-2021-Sustainability-Report-Community-Affairs

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
