Mittwoch, 28.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Achtung: Erneut starke Kurschance am Mittwoch!? Countdown…
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2022 | 17:26
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

I Found My Dream Job in Science, and It's Helping Other Black Women Find Theirs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / IBM

By Justina Nixon-Saintil

When I look back on my roots, my career path is unconventional. My family moved to the South Bronx from Dominica, a small island nation in the Caribbean, where my mother worked as a teacher. While navigating a new life as a recent immigrant in New York City, she somehow found the time to study and earn her teaching certificate. She believed wholeheartedly in the power of education and knowledge to transform people's lives. And she passed her passion for education onto me.

Today, I oversee all Corporate Social Responsibility efforts for IBM, where I make meaningful investments in education and skills initiatives, many of which were created to aid communities of color. I'm proud to work on a team that is wholly committed to teaching others and expanding opportunities for Black and brown communities.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733421/I-Found-My-Dream-Job-in-Science-and-Its-Helping-Other-Black-Women-Find-Theirs

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
