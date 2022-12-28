Anzeige
Entergy Corporation: J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center Reopens After Sustaining Damage From Hurricane Ida

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Entergy Corporation

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana reopened the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center at 2402 Canal Street in New Orleans, one block away from its original location, after the building sustained significant water damage during Hurricane Ida and left staff to provide appointment-only services.

Wayne Leonard, former chairman and chief executive officer of Entergy, is recognized as the center's namesake for serving as a champion for underprivileged customers during his 14 years of leadership with the company before retiring in 2013. The center was established with the support of generous donors, including a $2 million contribution that was comprised of a personal gift of $1 million from Leonard and matched by Entergy. The Prosperity Center will expand its services to help low- to moderate-income individuals and families gain stability through services like financial education and coaching, free tax preparation, asset ownership programs and more.

Under Leonard's leadership, Entergy's low-income initiatives were created and continue to this day, providing solutions for households that struggle to afford their utility bills, while working to break the cycle of generational poverty and helping families achieve economic stability.

Serving the New Orleans community and the surrounding area since 2017, the center has:

  • Helped participants save an average of $1,500 within six months and reduce their debts by $300.
  • Assisted with $15.5 million in asset purchases through the IDA Project.
  • Granted over $1.3 million in mortgage and rental assistance.
  • Prepared 5,800 tax returns at no cost.
  • Provided over 1,400 one-on-one coaching sessions and 102 financial education workshops.

Learn more about the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center reopening here.

Entergy Corporation, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733472/J-Wayne-Leonard-Prosperity-Center-Reopens-After-Sustaining-Damage-From-Hurricane-Ida

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
