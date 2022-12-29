NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (300/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in Castellum AB (CAST) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.90, gross return forwards/futures in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, ser. B (SBBB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.11. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, December 29, 2022. As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards/futures prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X", "Y", "Z" "Q", "T" or "W" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or product.management@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1110048