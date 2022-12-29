Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022
Rekord: Heftige Reaktion auf News! - So geht es jetzt weiter!
29.12.2022 | 08:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (300/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards/futures in Castellum AB (CAST) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
1.90, gross return forwards/futures in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB,
ser. B (SBBB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.11. The re-calculation is
effective from the ex-date, December 29, 2022. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards/futures prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X", "Y", "Z" "Q", "T" or "W" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product
Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or product.management@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1110048
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
