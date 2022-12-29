Chronus Recognized by Brandon Hall Group's 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards Program

Mentoring Platform Takes Home Gold Awards in "Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools" and "Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce"

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Chronus , the leading enterprise mentoring platform, announces it has won two coveted Brandon Hall Group gold awards for excellence in the categories of "Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools" and Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce." Chronus drives employee connection and retention to shape future-ready, inclusive workforces, and has received 10Brandon Hall Group awards since launching. These wins are a testament to the company's powerful technology and impact for enterprise companies as they focus on culture and engagement in the hybrid and remote workplace.

Brandon Hall Group praised several Chronus features and initiatives that drove mentoring participation over the last year. This included:

Chronus Institute - a resource arena for organizations to run seamless, productive and highly engaged mentoring programs with training courses, admin best practices, thought leadership and certifications

Mentoring Benchmarks - a tool which highlights an individual mentoring program's performance in three key areas (enrollment, matching and engagement) compared to other similar mentoring programs

Chronus Virtual Meet for Mobile - in-platform video conferencing feature for participants on mobile devices, which doubled engagement rates and boasted 757,535 minutes of mentoring in 2022.

Reducing unconscious bias in matching - With a focus on addressing diversity, equity and inclusion through mentoring, Chronus allows program admins to remove identifying factors in the matching process, minimizing unconscious bias for potential mentor or mentee

"As the workforce continues to undergo a major transformation, we're honored to be recognized as a mentoring leader helping organizations combat top challenges, whether that be burnout, productivity or upskilling employees," says Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. "We're working with some of the most progressive global companies to level up their mentoring programs with engaging, equitable and unique solutions to the hybrid workplace's toughest problems."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product : What as the product's breakthrough innovation?

: What as the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference , Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information about Chronus, visit www.chronus.com .

About Chronus

Chronus empowers the world's top employers to shape a future-ready workforce, delivering mentoring software that unleashes the full potential of their people. Powering thousands of programs for millions of people, Chronus has been the market maker and innovator in mentoring software since the company was founded in 2007. The most innovative organizations in the world, such as Amazon, Boston Children's Hospital, Electronic Arts, McGraw Hill and Uber rely on Chronus every day to power their inclusive and future-ready mentoring programs.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Media Contact:

Jackie Grose

chronus@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Chronus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733492/Chronus-Recognized-by-Brandon-Hall-Groups-2022-Excellence-in-Technology-Awards-Program