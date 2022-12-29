Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel") and Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. (formerly 1324825 B.C. Ltd.) ("Nevada Vanadium") announces that they are changing their financial year end from December 31 to March 31. As a result, both Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium will file an additional interim report as at December 31, 2022 and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2021). Afterwards, both Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September, December and March each year.

This change of financial year-end facilitates the audit process given the great demand for audit services with the December 31 year end.

The notice for the change in financial year-end required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations will be filed under Flying Nickel's and Nevada Vanadium's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium also announce that further to their joint press releases dated October 5, 2022 and August 23, 2022, Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium continue to work diligently with their respective advisors towards completion of the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nevada Vanadium by Flying Nickel by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium expect to update the closing schedule in January 2023.

About Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. Flying Nickel is advancing its 100% owned Minago Nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

About Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

