Flexday Solutions LLC: an Enterprise AI Startup Ready to Make Big Strides in 2023

Announcing the release of AI-based enterprise collaboration software tool "Open for Coffee" and the opening of new office locations in India.

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Flexday Solutions is an emerging startup specializing in researching, developing, and deploying efficient cloud-ready Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that harness the power of AI to solve complex organizational problems across multiple domains. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, with locations in Canada and India, Flexday is gaining momentum in the custom deployable AI software space and is an AI purveyor worthy of prime time.

With the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence technology, there have been significant alterations in business practices and processes. Though the choices and news are many, it is a head-spinning endeavor to find out-of-the-box AI solutions that suit enterprise-specific needs. Couple this with the fact that many businesses must manage highly complex processes that involve critical and confidential data fed from various data sources.?

Cue Flexday Solutions, with its vision to provide efficient and customizable AI solutions ready for complex enterprise demands.

Flexday is built around a passionate core team of experienced enterprise specialists, developers, and researchers, many of whom hold PhDs in crucial STEM subjects such as Physics, Mathematics, and Engineering. It has developed the capability to build and implement breakthrough AI-based software solutions for various organizational processes.

CAPTION: Flexday Managing Partners (Sujit Goswami) (Hima Chebrolu) and CTO (Pulokesh Goswami) posing alongside their team of committed enterprise specialists based in India.

With the capacity to be self-funding, profitable to date, and ongoing deployments in leading Fortune 500 companies, Flexday is making a name for itself in the custom AI arena. The company has developed specialized techniques to meet the software needs of critical business functions. These include but are not limited to Human Resources, Legal Processing, Procurement Technology, and Manufacturing, where clients have already deployed world-class solutions to support their business needs

Just recently, Flexday released one of their very own AI-powered enterprise collaboration tools, "Open for Coffee", which is a quickly deployable software solution that facilitates the location and utilization of unique skills that employees in broad workforces possess. This is to help firms promote enhanced inter-organizational cooperation and drive innovation. But this is just one step forward for Flexday. The startup is proud to announce plans to release more prepackaged, easy-to-install, and enterprise-ready solutions in 2023.

CAPTION: Flexday Managing Partner Hima Chebrolu (LEFT) and chief CTO Pulokesh Goswami (RIGHT) showcasing "Open for Coffee" at the HR Tech conference in Las Vegas 2022.

The story doesn't end here, as Flexday is actively growing its existing workforce and expanding its operations. The startup has already secured new development centers in India and Canada. In addition, Flexday opened two new offices in Hyderabad and Guwahati, helping to boost its presence in India's burgeoning economy. With more exciting news, the company has secured several brilliant young minds from prestigious universities such as the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati. It is helping to further its commitment to excellence by employing the best and brightest. Flexday is actively paving its way into becoming a go-to enterprise resource that might have the solutions organizations have been looking for.

CAPTION: Flexday founders celebrating with team members at a new office grand opening in Guwahati, India.

Find out more about Flexday Solutions or contact the team via the website weareflexday.com. You can also join the growing online community of people on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram with the links below to stay current

About Flexday Solutions LLC

Contact Information:

Telephone: 331-999-0234

Website: https://flexdaysolutions.com/

Email: info@weareflexday.com

Social media channels:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexdaysolutions/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/weareflexday

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weareflexday/?hl=en

SOURCE: Flexday Solutions LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733478/Flexday-Solutions-LLC-an-Enterprise-AI-Startup-Ready-to-Make-Big-Strides-in-2023