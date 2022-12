Change of market segment in Nordea Bank Abp's instruments listed below from STO Warrants Extend E/242 to STO Warrants US Extend AE/267, effective as of 30 December. SE0019055575 SE0019064817 SE0019066317 SE0019029786 SE0019029745 SE0019055476 SE0019025156 SE0019029679 SE0019029687 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.