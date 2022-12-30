Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - With 2022 winding down, Who's Eating Your Pie, LLC and its Founder/CEO, Erik Weir, will announce the recipients of the first annual Who's Eating Your Pie Awards on December 30. The awards identify individuals, companies, and movements that had the greatest footprint, be it negative or positive, and how that footprint impacted the "pie" of American consumers.

"It has been a momentous year for markets, the economy, and disruptive industries," states Who's Eating Your Pie. "We spent time looking back over 2022, and while we had a lot of influences to choose from, we were able to create our list of four winners and losers with the biggest impact on the financial roadmaps of individuals and families across the United States. We hope that readers will find our selections to be insightful and that they will have plenty of food for thought as they look to 2023."

Who's Eating Your Pie states that award recipients will be announced on Weir's website and on his Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages. Readers are encouraged to visit the platforms on December 30 so that they can learn more about the picks made by Who's Eating Your Pie for the most important influences of 2022 as well as the company's thoughts on the coming year.

Who's Eating Your Pie, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that specializes in providing exclusive financial products and services to high net-worth individuals and businesses. Who's Eating Your Pie was founded by CEO Erik Weir, the best-selling author of Who's Eating My Pie? and a financial advisor for Grammy-winning recording artists, celebrities, sports icons, and international clothing designers. Today, Who's Eating Your Pie assists its clients with goal identification, plan development, and plan implementation.

For more information about Who's Eating Your Pie, please visit the company's website or contact:

Erik Weir, Who's Eating Your Pie

864-967-9838

erikcweir@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149851