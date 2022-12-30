Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Further to its news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 9, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

In total, the Company issued 6,708,300 flow-through shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of CAD$536,664.00. In addition, a one-half common share warrant (each such whole warrant a "2-Year Warrant") was issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each 2-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Warrant Share for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share, subject to the Acceleration Provisions (as set out below).

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings which took place under the Flow-Through Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $38,261.12 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the Flow-Through Offering facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering for the continued exploration drilling on the Quesnel Nickel Project.

Final Closing of Unit Offering

In total, the Company issued 1,971,472 units ("Units") under the Unit Offering at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$138,003.04. Each Unit consisted of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("4-Year Warrant"). Each 4-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Unit Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to the Acceleration Provisions (as set out below).

If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release) (such provisions the "Acceleration Provisions").

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings which took place under the Unit Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $6,600.00 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the Unit Offering facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Unit Offering for the exploration of the Company's mining properties, acquisition of drilling equipment and supplies, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under both the Flow-Through Offering and the Unit Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer

perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

