FinEx Funds ICAV - Lifting of Suspension - Clarification

FinEx Funds ICAV

35 Shelbourne Road

Ballsbridge

Dublin

Ireland

30 December 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification - Lifting of Suspension Clarification

Dear Shareholder

We refer to the notification issued on 28 December 2022 in relation to the proposed lifting of the suspension of the determination of the Net Asset Value of the Fund and the issue, repurchase and exchange of shares and the payment of repurchase proceeds in respect of the Fund (the Suspension).

Please note that the Board has reconsidered the proposed lifting of the Suspension and decided not to proceed at this time. The Board will keep the situation under review and will issue further notice to investors when a decision has been made in relation to the Suspension.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.

Yours faithfully

_____________________

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV