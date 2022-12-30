Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.12.2022 | 13:24
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FinEx Funds ICAV - Lifting of Suspension - Clarification

FinEx Funds ICAV - Lifting of Suspension - Clarification

PR Newswire

London, December 30

FinEx Funds ICAV

35 Shelbourne Road

Ballsbridge

Dublin

Ireland

30 December 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification - Lifting of Suspension Clarification

Dear Shareholder

We refer to the notification issued on 28 December 2022 in relation to the proposed lifting of the suspension of the determination of the Net Asset Value of the Fund and the issue, repurchase and exchange of shares and the payment of repurchase proceeds in respect of the Fund (the Suspension).

Please note that the Board has reconsidered the proposed lifting of the Suspension and decided not to proceed at this time. The Board will keep the situation under review and will issue further notice to investors when a decision has been made in relation to the Suspension.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.

Yours faithfully

_____________________

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.