Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer acquires Della AI

Wolters Kluwer acquiresDella AI

Alphen aan den Rijn,December 30, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced it has acquired Della AI Ltd., a provider of leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology based on advanced natural language processing (NLP). This technology allows legal professionals to review contracts in multiple languages by simply asking questions.

Della AI will become part of the Legal Software unit of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, which offers market-leading LegalTech solutions such as Legisway, all-in-one software for corporate legal departments, and Kleos, cloud-based legal practice management software for law firms.

Giulietta Lemmi, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Legal Software, commented: "By integrating the expertise and know-how of Della AI into Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, we are further enhancing the value we deliver to our customers, by investing in the continuous development of this key technology and the people behind it. Today, our customers already acknowledge the value of Legisway in all their legal activities. Together with Della AI, we will further enhance our customers' experience and secure a leading position for Wolters Kluwer in the corporate legal market."

Christophe Frèrebeau, Della AI's founder and CEO, adds: "We are extremely proud to be joining the Wolters Kluwer family. Wolters Kluwer recognizes Della AI's potential for its customers. Della AI was built to make finding, analyzing, and extracting data from contracts simpler and faster through AI, and we are excited to leverage our expertise to help make Legisway even smarter. Becoming part of Wolters Kluwer will provide great opportunities for our customers and partners."

Della AI, founded in 2018, has offices in London and Paris and employs 16 professionals. Wolters Kluwer expects the investment to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above its weighted cost of capital (8%) within 3-5 years and expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407 press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment