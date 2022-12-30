SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: The Chiefs - Successful 2022 Year

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID), is pleased to release the following from The Chiefs, a leading Australian & New Zealand wholly owned esports group.

The Chiefs' latest business update presentation slides will follow and are otherwise available at SQID's page on www.sedar.com.

The Chiefs - successful 2022 year

"Thank you for an incredible 2022, we can't wait to do it all again...

It has been a exciting year for The Chiefs Esports Club. Returning to the winner's circle we claimed multiple championships across League of Legends and Halo. We qualified in half a dozen international appearances. Last but definitely not least, we turned on the cameras, and brought live events to the world from The Chiefs Esports Clubhouse.

League of Legends

A new-look squad heralded a new beginning for the Chiefs in the LCO, and we were ready to return to the peak of Oceanic League of Legends. Bringing back prodigal son Quin "Raes" Korebrits and adding veterans such as Park "Arthur" Mi-reu and James "Tally" Shute rounded out an impressive roster. The team put up one of the most dominant regular season performances in the region's history, claiming first overall. After knocking aside Pentanet.GG in the upper finals, the side were set to face off against Order in the Grand Final. The best-of-five series went the distance but the team fell agonisingly short, losing 2-3 and taking second place.

Split 2 started with two major changes. Ryan "Aladoric" Richardson moved into the support position while head coach Mike "Cuden" Le stepped down and our assistant coach, former Chiefs jungler Leo "Babip" Romer, stepped into the top job. He acquitted himself fantastically, leading a side hungry for revenge all the way to an undefeated 21-0 regular season, claiming an Oceanic record in the process. The team's success didn't stop there, sweeping aside Order 3-0 in the upper finals before facing off against rivals Pentanet.GG in the final.

The first two matches of the series went our way in a packed arena at Dreamhack Melbourne, before PGG struck back to give us our first loss of the season. However, while the Halo team celebrated their own win on the other side of the arena, the boys bounced back to snap a drought stretching over half a decade was finally snapped, winning the series 3-1 and booking our first-ever Worlds berth.

The boys tore it up preparing for the World Championship, quickly making names for themselves in Champions Queue and styling on pro players from across the globe. While we failed to make it out of the Play-In stage, the dedication the team showed was phenomenal and we're proud of the effort they put in this year. Over 2022, the team went 40-2 in regular season play, a showing that may never be matched again.

Halo

If you've been following the journey of our Halo team this year, you'd know it's been an adrenaline-filled ride from start to finish. After returning from the 2021 Raleigh Major, our roster of Aleks "Barcode" Krsmanovic, Tyson "Pipz" Adam, Madison "Madsy" Stone and Angus "Slayz" Hodic tore through the local competition, sweeping every event including the Oceania Super en route to qualifying for HCS Kansas City in early May.

Following the return from Kansas City, the team underwent a roster shuffle, with Barcode going inactive while Pipz moved to Divine Mind. In their place, the Chiefs brought on Ali "BZIIRK" Deran and Jai "Beastn" Boone from Divine Mind - and the newly-formed roster was quickly put to the test. Flying over to New Zealand to take on the Armageddon Esports Open, the squad took out all comers to claim the title days after a second place in the ANZ Pro Series had left many questioning whether the Chiefs dynasty was over. Spoilers - it wasn't.

The team won two of the five online events leading up to HCS Melbourne at Dreamhack, with a couple of podium finishes reigniting the debate over the Chiefs' longevity at the top of Oceania. However, as Madsy put it before the event started, LAN is indeed a whole other beast. Undefeated through the group stage, the roster ran through flag fancies Mindfreak twice in the playoffs and claimed the HCS Melbourne title - and with it a spot straight into HCS Orlando later that month. A showing at the Halo World Championship rounded out our Halo year, with the team eagerly looking ahead to the future and focused on keeping the Chiefs as the kings of ANZ.

2022 also heralded the first year in the Chiefs Esports Clubhouse, a location that was never short on activations to bring to life. Closing out the year with some unique events that brought our community closer to the brands they love.

L'Oreal Men Expert League of Legends Scouting Grounds

In collaboration with L'Oreal Men Expert, we held the first-ever LCO Scouting Grounds, broadcast live from the Chiefs Country Club. With established League of Legends talent flying in from around the country, eight teams captained by seasoned professionals and filled with those aspiring to make it to the big leagues fought over the two-day competition.

As part of the broadcast, we partnered with Game On Cancer with donation incentives for our talent. Incredibly, we raised over $4000 for charity and picked up over 200,000 impressions over the course of the event

Call of Duty MW2 Invitational sponsored by Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

To celebrate the release of Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the Chiefs partnered with Amazon Prime to hold a second Call of Duty Invitational for 2022. Broadcast from the Chiefs Country Club, eight teams of influencers and professional players fought for a share of the $15,000 prize pool.

The event broadcast recorded some of the best figures for an event in Oceania history, holding an average of 15,000 concurrent viewers and recording 209,000 unique viewers over the seven-hour stream. Overall, the event picked up half a million views and over 2.5 million impressions across all of our social media.

Maccas Summer LAN Party

Last but not least, the Chiefs rang in summer with the help of Maccas, flying in Chief's superfans from across Australia into the Country Club for a summer party unlike anything else. With Chiefs players, influencers, and content creators all there, it was a day of festivity and fun - and the perfect way to wrap up an action-packed 2022 for the Chiefs.

From all of us at The Chiefs Esports Club, thank you for an incredible 2022, and we look forward to making you and the rest of the Oceanic region proud as we take on 2023 together."

On behalf of SQID Technologies Limited.

Contact details: Athan Lekkas Mark Pryn CEO CFO SQID Technologies Limited SQID Technologies Limited athan@sqidpayments.com.au cosec@sqidpayments.com.au + 61 3 8620 6400 + 61 3 8620 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE:SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS:

The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") forms part of SQID Technologies wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs are one of the premier esports and gaming entertainment clubs in the ANZ region, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in 2014, The Chiefs have a consistent record of being highly successful within ANZ Esports competitions and are committed to the growth of the industry both on a domestic and international level.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733650/The-Chiefs--Successful-2022-Year