Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News zum Jahreswechsel! Das 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Sicherheitsloch stopfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPS3 ISIN: CA43353R1038 Ticker-Symbol: 680 
Frankfurt
30.12.22
08:18 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,005
-22,50 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,016-22,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.