Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - NCM Asset Management Ltd., the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds ("NCM Investments"), announced today that dividends have been declared for the following funds:

$0.7000 per unit* for NCM Dividend Champions

$0.3080 per unit* for NCM Canadian Enhanced Equity

$0.1135 per unit* for NCM Core Income

$0.2145 per unit* for NCM Conservative Income Portfolio

$0.2486 per unit* for NCM Balanced Income Portfolio

$0.5045 per unit* for NCM Growth & Income Portfolio

All year end distributions are payable on Dec 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec 29, 2022.

Unitholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of year end distributions should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Investments is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments.com for more details.

* F Series; rates may differ for other series.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

