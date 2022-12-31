YOFC Provides Optical Fiber Solutions to Customers Worldwide

WUHAN, China, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lijing Zhou, Senior Vice President of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), a world-leading provider of optical fiber preforms, optical fibers, optical fiber cables (OFCs) and integrated solutions, recently arrived in Peru to meet with Pedro Bogarin, governor of San Martin, and accompanied him on a tour of YOFC's data center there.





YOFC has been expanding its overseas footprint in countries and regions targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative since 2014 as a key part of its efforts to implement its globalization strategy. To date, the Company has established over 40 offices worldwide in Africa, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia. In 2022, sales revenue generated from YOFC's overseas business for the first three quarters accounted for over 30% of the Company's total revenue, outperforming the industry average in terms of growth.

In Peru: As the lead contractor for a national broadband project in Peru, YOFC was responsible for the acquisition of land, the obtaining of related licenses, installation of OFCs, construction of support facilities, as well as supply and installation of communication and support equipment. In the meantime, YOFC has provided computer facilities and network services to over 4,000 local organizations and government agencies, including schools, hospitals, police stations and central squares. To date, the company has acquired over 1,000 plots of land and related licenses for the project in addition to completing the installation of 7,000+ kilometers of OFCs, construction of over 800 sites as well as installation and commissioning of network equipment for most of the transmission sites.

In the Philippines: Over the past few years, YOFC has been participating in the DITO project in the four regions of MIN, SLZ, VIS and NCR throughout the project lifecycle from the survey design of network solutions to the selection and production of OFCs and ODN products as well as from the acquisition of right of way to the construction and quality inspection of the project. Notably, in 2020, the Company, by working with local staff, continued the work on the project in order to complete it on time despite the whole world being in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, YOFC has installed over 6,500 km of backbone OFCs in the Philippines while assisting in the construction of more than 1,000 5G wireless sites that enable fiber optic communication and interconnection for over 2.6 million users. By doing so, YOFC has increased the percentage of fiber broadband users in the country from 3.4% to 19%.

In Indonesia: YOFC delivered 1.8 million kilometers of OFCs in the country in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30%. The Company's local customers range from major operators and data centers to national power networks. In the EPC project sector, YOFC has also made breakthroughs over the past two years by signing contracts for six nationwide projects in Indonesia. By addressing a number of challenges, among them the ongoing pandemic and a series of natural disasters, the team has ensured the quality delivery of the project. To date, YOFC has implemented engineering projects in 13 cities throughout the country and completed the construction of over 150,000 fiber-optic lines in Jakarta, Bandung and Palembang in tandem with completing the installation of nearly 1,000 km of backbone cables. By doing so, the company has become a key enabler of the country's digital transformation.

In Poland: To expand into the European market and respond faster to market demands, YOFC started building an OFC facility in Poland in March 2021 and completed the construction of the facility within a year despite the challenges raised by the pandemic. In February 2022, the facility was put into operation and produced the first coil of qualified OFCs before reaching its design capacity in October when the 1 millionth km of qualified OFCs came off the production line.

Based on its mission of "Smart Link Better Life", YOFC plans to continue implementing its globalization strategy while further expanding its global network, with the aim of better meeting the expectations of overseas customers by virtue of its strong local supply and service capabilities.

YOFC was established in Wuhan, Hubei Province in May 1988. It is a technologically innovative enterprise and a global leading supplier, which specializes in designing and manufacturing optical fibre preforms, optical fibres and optical fibre cables, as well as providing integrated solutions and services to its customers. YOFC was listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 10, 2014(Stock Code: 06869.HK), and listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 20, 2018 (Stock Code: 601869.SH). YOFC mainly produces and sells different types of optical fibre preforms, optical fibres and optical fibre cables that are widely applied in the telecommunications industry, customized optical modules, specialty optical fibres, active optical cables, submarine cables, RF coaxial cables and accessories, etc. YOFC is also equipped with some solutions and services such as system integration and communication engineering design. Providing a variety of different products and solutions for world's telecommunications industry and other industries such as Public Utility, Transportation, Oil & Chemistry and Medication. YOFC has offered its products and services to over 90 countries and regions around the world.

