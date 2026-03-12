Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 21:26 Uhr
Pure Frequencies Brings Ancient Vibrational Therapy Into the Modern Wellness Market, Reaching Over 52,000 Customers Worldwide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Direct-to-consumer wellness brand Pure Frequencies has reported that its flagship product, the Harmony Set of precision tuning forks, has exceeded 52,000 customers sold since launch. The growth, the company explains, is due in part to a sharp increase in consumer interest around nonpharmaceutical approaches to stress, sleep, and nervous system regulation, an increasingly crowded market that analysts say is expanding at a brisk pace as more people look for alternatives to conventional wellness routines.



The brand straddles the intersection of traditional sound healing practice with modern wellness science. For thousands of years, various cultures have recorded the use of sound and vibrational therapies.

They were used in an organized way in places like ancient Greece, India, and by indigenous peoples around the world. Pure Frequencies frames its approach as a distillation of that legacy, refreshed for the new consumer in search of an easy, replicable daily ritual.

According to customer reviews collected by Pure Frequencies, three main themes are less physical tension, better quality of sleep, and an overall sense of relaxation following the use of their tuning forks. The company states that it has more than 12,500 five-star reviews across its platforms and is hearing from users who notice a change after their first session.

Volume of consistent customer reporting has attracted the attention of wellness practitioners, and more therapists and clinical teams are integrating Forks into their practice, according to the company.

Pure Frequencies also functions as a direct-to-consumer brand with a simple value proposition: pay once for a suite of tools that last for a long time. And in a wellness category long dominated by subscription products, monthly supplements, and recurring appointment costs, the brand frames this as an important differentiator.

The Harmony Set is said to have sold out three times since it first arrived on the scene, and each time a restock has come with its own waitlist. The company produces the forks in small batches to ensure that they have an announced frequency accuracy of 0.5%.

As the global wellness economy expands, Pure Frequencies embodies a type of brand catering to consumers' desire for physical, low-tech, and ritualized health instruments. With a large and expanding customer base and increasing practitioner interest, the company seems to be well-positioned for sustained growth in the alternative wellness space.

About Pure Frequencies

Pure Frequencies is making sound and vibrational therapy available to ordinary people. It is now positioned as a premier wellness brand. They have a premium product line named the Harmony Set. In this product set, four hand-tuned precision tuning forks are specifically chosen to soothe the nervous system. Customers report that these products alleviate physical strain and encourage peaceful sleep. With clients all over the world, the company is always expanding its more than 52,000-strong user base.

The Harmony Set is a set of four precision-machined tuning forks with frequencies: 128 Hz, 136.1 Hz, 256 Hz, and 384 Hz, respectively.

Pure Frequencies explains that each frequency is chosen for a specific purpose. The 128 Hz fork is intended for physical use on the body directly, and the brand says customers often report muscle release and tension relief from its use.

The 136.1 Hz fork is promoted as a method to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, the component of your body governing rest and recovery mode. Furthermore, the 256 Hz and 384 Hz forks are designed to be used together; the gap between them shows harmonic ratios used in music therapy studies.

For more information, visit purefrequencies.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Pure Frequencies
Contact Person Name: Teresa J. Young
Website: http://purefrequencies.com
Email: hello@purefrequencies.com
City: London
State: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Pure Frequencies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/pure-frequencies-brings-ancient-vibrational-therapy-into-the-modern-we-1146938

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
