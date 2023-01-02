Audrius Žakas Appointed as New Head of Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian Branch

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn/ Reykjavik, January 2, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the Management Board of Nasdaq CSD SE has appointed Audrius Žakas as the new Head of the Nasdaq CSD Lithuanian Branch. Simultaneously, he assumes the position of a Member of the Management Board of Nasdaq CSD and Head of Nasdaq CSD Operations effective January 2, 2023. Audrius Žakas replaces Dalia Jasulaityte who will continue to work as an advisor to Nasdaq CSD SE. "We are very pleased to welcome Audrius Žakas to Nasdaq CSD SE's management team. Post-trade services are an essential part of the capital market infrastructure and Nasdaq's offering to clients and are rapidly changing and growing. Audrius' relevant knowledge and experience will contribute to the reliable and resilient operation of Nasdaq CSD and further development of its value-add services for customers in the Nordic and Baltic region," says Indars Ascuks, the CEO of Nasdaq CSD SE. "On behalf of Nasdaq, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dalia Jasulaityte for the major contributions she has made over three decades of her dedicated service to the development of the capital market ecosystem in Lithuania and the Baltics," continues Indars Ascuks. "Dalia was behind the establishment of the Vilnius Stock Exchange and the Lithuanian Central Securities Depository and was at the helm of these entities. Also, Dalia led and contributed to international capital market development projects and consulting for the financial services industry outside the Baltic region." Audrius Žakas brings 18 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before joining Nasdaq CSD, Audrius worked for 4 years as Head of Clearing and Collateral Management at the Nasdaq Clearing AB Vilnius Branch. Before that, he held various post-trade management positions in the banking industry, working with foreign exchange operations, money markets, derivatives, and treasury. "I am grateful for the trust and opportunity I have been given," says Audrius Žakas, the new Head of the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian Branch. "The European landscape for post-trade services is rapidly evolving, bringing change and new opportunities to the CSDs and our clients. I am delighted to be able to contribute to the steady growth of this market in Lithuania and beyond, by developing and delivering high-standard post-trade services for local and international customers". About Nasdaq CSD The Nasdaq CSD Group operates regional central securities depositories in the Baltics and Iceland, with a business presence in Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, and Lithuania. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. The CSD is a fundamental element in the financial markets, settling transactions in shares and other securities issued by companies and governments. Nasdaq CSD has over 50 bn EUR under custody and services over 7,500 issuers in Iceland and the Baltics. Nasdaq CSD SE is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by the respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. Nasdaq, Inc., the ultimate parent, provides trade and post-trade services in more than 50 countries. To learn more, visit: nasdaqcsd.com. Media relations contact: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com