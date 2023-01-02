DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (U71H LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2212

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3227000

CODE: U71H LN

ISIN: LU1407888483

