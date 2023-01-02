Anzeige
Montag, 02.01.2023
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Frankfurt
02.01.23
16:15 Uhr
0,032 Euro
+0,002
+7,28 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0420,06416:40
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2023 | 16:34
64 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Swedish Stirling AB (6/23)

With effect from January 3, 2023, the subscription rights in Swedish Stirling
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including January 26, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   STRLNG TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019175373              
Order book ID:  279341                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Swedish
Stirling AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   STRLNG BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019175381              
Order book ID:  277771                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
