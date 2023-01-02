Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Fanboys Marketplace, the place to find all things pop culture, from Funko Pops to comic books, vintage toys, apparel and more, is helping the homeless weather the winter with their new initiative.

For the month of January, Fanboys Marketplace is asking their community to give back. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout January customers can bring in a packet of new socks to donate to Tarrant County's homeless and Fanboys will reward the donation with an in store discount. Fanboys will also be matching all sock donations. And only new socks will be accepted.





Fanboys gives back to local homeless



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8851/150073_fanboysmarketplace.jpg

"Ever since we started Fanboys, we wanted to be more than just a toy store. We have always looked for ways to mobilize our fandoms to make an impact in our community. This year we want to find different initiatives to make a difference in the lives of those who need a little extra support. 'Socks for the homeless' is our first initiative of the year to do just that," says Cesar Gamez, Marketing Director for Fanboys Marketplace. "Our collectors genuinely care about making meaningful contributions in our community."

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023. They opened a restaurant, Fanboys Grill, at the end of 2022 located off of West 7th Street in Fort Worth and is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021 and 2022. Fanboys has six retail locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Michael Rogers

682-708-3100

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150073