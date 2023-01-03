The Netherlands added 1.94 GW of new solar to reach 16.85 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June 2022, which was beyond initial expectations.The Netherlands deployed 1,946 MW of new PV systems in the first half of 2022, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation's statistics agency. "By mid-2022, 1.92 million PV installations were connected to the grid in the country, the majority of which can be found on homes," Dutch solar analyst Peter Segaar told pv magazine. "The provisional figures also indicate that one-fifth of the total number of homes in the Netherlands ...

