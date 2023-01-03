Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics to Develop Feline Monoclonal Antibodies

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics today announced its ongoing efforts to develop fully feline Monoclonal Antibodies. Enzolytics utilizes its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to produce species-specific monoclonal antibodies. Abveris, a Boston-based biotechnology company providing contract research services to biopharmaceutical industry partners, will use feline donor PBMC samples and peptide screening tools provided by Enzolytics to perform a B cell screening-based Ab discovery project to identify antigen-binding antibodies for further characterization by Enzolytics. The resulting fully feline monoclonal antibodies are expected to be used in scientific applications, including ELISA, Western Blot, immunohistochemistry, and immunocytochemistry for diagnostics.

There are more than 150 million cats in the U.S. and over 25% of households in America own cats. Production of monoclonal antibodies targeting feline viruses may be more direct and the time to market will be significantly less than is the case required for monoclonal antibodies developed for the treatment of humans. Enzolytics has initiated discussions with animal health providers who express an interest in this technology.

"Our initial project with Abveris to develop monoclonal antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 continues to be successful and we are very impressed with the Abveris teams' capabilities. We are adding the capability to produce species-specific monoclonal antibodies for diagnostics and therapeutics in feline health," said the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Gaurav Chandra.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

Texas A&M University

Institute for Preclinical Studies

College Station, TX 77843-44

www.enzolytics.com

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733723/Enzolytics-to-Develop-Feline-Monoclonal-Antibodies