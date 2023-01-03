Dante Genomics to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco next week. Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics, will present on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Pacific Time at The Westin St. Francis.



"We are thrilled to be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this year," said Andrea Riposati, co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "The future of healthcare needs whole genome sequencing, and I look forward to attending the conference and sharing how Dante Genomics is impacting lives around the world with whole genome sequencing."

The Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is by invitation only, and it is the premier financial event of the year in healthcare. The conference is one of the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposiums in the industry connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

