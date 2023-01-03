The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 31 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 31 December 2022 95.19p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 93.73p per ordinary share







03 January 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45