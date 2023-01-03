Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO):

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO

Web site: www.geneuro.com

Date Number of shares outstanding Total voting rights,

gross (1) Total voting rights,

net (2) December 31, 2021 22'320'777 22'320'777 22'194'754 January 31, 2022 22'320'777 22'320'777 22'194'700 February 28, 2022 22'320'777 22'320'777 22'192'314 March 31, 2022 22'320'777 22'320'777 22'189'722 April 30, 2022 22'320'777 22'320'777 22'185'661 May 31, 2022 (3) 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'865'784 June 30, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'860'213 July 31, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'854'261 August 31, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'853'506 September 30, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'848'222 October 31, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'844'656 November 30, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'848'152 December 31, 2022 24'999'028 24'999'028 24'841'446

(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is disclosed in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

(3) Reflecting the capital increase completed on May 12, 2022

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

