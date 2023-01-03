Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)
GeNeuro
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO
Web site: www.geneuro.com
Date
Number of shares outstanding
Total voting rights,
Total voting rights,
December 31, 2021
22'320'777
22'320'777
22'194'754
January 31, 2022
22'320'777
22'320'777
22'194'700
February 28, 2022
22'320'777
22'320'777
22'192'314
March 31, 2022
22'320'777
22'320'777
22'189'722
April 30, 2022
22'320'777
22'320'777
22'185'661
May 31, 2022 (3)
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'865'784
June 30, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'860'213
July 31, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'854'261
August 31, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'853'506
September 30, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'848'222
October 31, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'844'656
November 30, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'848'152
December 31, 2022
24'999'028
24'999'028
24'841'446
(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is disclosed in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.
(3) Reflecting the capital increase completed on May 12, 2022
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
