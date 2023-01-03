Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
WKN: A12AAH ISIN: FR0011992700 
Frankfurt
03.01.23
08:02 Uhr
9,990 Euro
-0,330
-3,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
03.01.2023
100 Leser
ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the global specialist in video delivery, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
2022 Annual Revenues
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
2022 Year-End Results
  • Wednesday, May 10 , 2023
2023 First Quarter Revenues
  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023
General meeting
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
2023 Half-Year Revenues
  • Thursday, September 28, 2023
2023 Half-Year Results
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
2023 Third Quarter Revenues


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.


About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 520 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2021, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €79 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77839-ateme_2023-financial-caldendar_030123_eng.pdf

