SPAN Enterprises: 990 Series E-Filing for the 2022 Tax Year is Now Offered by Tax990

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Tax 990 is a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider that makes it possible for Nonprofit Organizations to file accurate and timely annual tax returns. The application includes several exclusive features designed to ease and quicken the filing process.

Tax 990 supports the e-filing of Form 990 series and a few other supporting forms. Here is the list of forms available for the 2022 tax year:

Form 990-N

Form 990-EZ

Form 990

Form 990-PF

Form 990-T

Form 8868 (Extension Form)

(Extension Form) California Form 199

Form 1120-POL

Form 8038-CP

Tax990 Exclusive Features that simplify nonprofit tax e-filing

With Tax990, nonprofits can e-file their tax returns for the current and two prior tax years.

Corresponding 990 Schedules are auto-generated and added to Nonprofits' 990 forms for Free.

The application provides step-by-step guidance and an automatic internal audit check that notifies of any IRS instruction errors.

Through multi-user access, the filers can invite users to manage the filing process. Also, they can get their completed forms reviewed and approved by their organization's board members and team.

Nonprofits can amend their 990 returns after they are accepted by the IRS to add or correct any information. If a return is rejected for any reason, Nonprofits have the option to re-transmit their form at no additional cost. Nonprofits may opt into real-time updates on their return status.

All the information of Nonprofits is securely stored in Tax990's cloud database, and the Nonprofits can access their previous returns anytime for record-keeping purposes. If a Nonprofit has a previous 990 form on record, they can copy certain data and automatically generate it onto their current return to save time.

Tax990 is an ideal e-filing solution not only for nonprofits but also for tax professionals. They have exclusive volume-based pricing options to choose from and manage the filings of unlimited EINs with complete ease.

Nonprofits can get their queries resolved instantly by the live customer support team available via email, chat, and phone from Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM-5:30 PM EST. During the 990 series deadline days, phone support is available 24/7.

Tax 990 also comprises a lot of educational and informational resources regarding Nonprofit tax returns in various formats. YouTube videos and blogs are posted regularly, as well as webinars and FAQs.

"2022 was a great year for Tax 990. We're excited to continue serving our Nonprofits and their e-filing needs in 2023," said Agie Sundaram, the CEO and co-founder of SPAN Enterprises.

Tax 990 is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS series 990 returns. Tax 990 offers a solution for tax professionals as well as nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations.

To begin your nonprofit tax filing, get started with Tax990.com today by creating a free account. There is no subscription fee or software downloads.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of Tax 990, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressExtension, ACAwise, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

Please direct all media inquiries to Olivia Massengale, Content Writer, at olivia@spanenterprises.com .

For more information, contact Olivia Massengale/Content Writer/ olivia@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733876/990-Series-E-Filing-for-the-2022-Tax-Year-is-Now-Offered-by-Tax990