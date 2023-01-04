DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.2275

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16904

CODE: 100H LN

ISIN: LU1650492504

ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN

