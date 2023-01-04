Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced that innovation funding specialist Catax, a Ryan Company, has acquired a leading grant funding and consultancy firm, Granted Consultancy (Granted).

Based in Exeter, United Kingdom, Granted helps clients secure funding opportunities to further innovation through end-to-end services, including grant writing consultancy, grant project management, research and development (R&D) tax credits, and grant training. Since its founding in 2010, Granted has secured more than £200 million and serves nearly 200 clients each year. Its diverse team of more than 30 professionals will remain with the firm.

"Our team is honoured to join Catax and Ryan's grant funding and R&D tax credits team," said Tom Kennard, Managing Director of Granted. "As a global leader in this space, it makes sense to harness our knowledge and expertise to work together for the betterment of our clients. From a workplace culture standpoint, Catax and Ryan are a perfect fit for our team to serve our clients and grow their careers."

The acquisition of Granted is just the latest in a string of acquisitions that Catax has made since it was founded in 2008. Manchester, UK-based Catax was itself acquired by Ryan in March 2022, further strengthening Ryan's R&D global market position, presenting new service offerings in the UK and expanding the Firm's Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) practice in Canada.

"Granted is a well-respected leader in the UK grant funding market," said Mark Tighe, founder of Catax. "Joining forces makes perfect sense, as we are now able to offer more robust funding solutions and expand the work we do for clients. We are thrilled to have the Granted team on board."

"The growth of our innovation grants practice this year through the acquisitions of Catax, Access2Funding, and now Granted has created one of the largest innovation grants practices in the UK," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "We are better able to serve clients with this deep bench of experienced funding experts and add value by offering Ryan's full suite of industry-leading tax services and innovative software solutions."

About Catax

Catax, a Ryan Company, is the UK's leading expert in specialist tax relief. Since launch, it has recovered more than £473 million of tax relief for its clients in the areas of research and development, capital allowances, the patent box, and the remediation of contaminated land. The company also specialises in grant applications for all sectors. For more information, please visit www.catax.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

