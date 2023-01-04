The "ILM Level 7 Executive and Senior Level Coaches and Mentors Qualifications" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This internationally recognised qualification is for leaders and managers who are regularly coaching at a senior level.

It is for those executive coaches who want to accredit, validate or enhance their skills and boost their credibility.

We are often asked what level 7 means. It is based on the Government's National Qualification Framework and level 7 roughly relates to the equivalent of a Masters' degree.

As well as 'classroom days' carried out either face-to-face or on Zoom, the training involves some self-directed learning and three work-based assessments this typically amounts to three hours a week for 12 months.

But don't worry, full tutor support is available at no additional cost for the duration.

By the end of the programme, you will be able to:

Understand the theories of coaching and mentoring, as well as evaluating the contribution of leadership mentoring and executive coaching in developing leadership performance

Use advanced communication techniques, including influencing tips, expectation management and basic neuroscience in coaching

Analyse your own ability to perform effectively as a leadership mentor or executive coach

Understand how the client's (the person you are coaching) characteristics and organisational context affects their performance

Use peer mentoring and reflective learning to develop as an effective leadership mentor or executive coach, and review your own leadership mentoring or executive coaching practice to inform your own development

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1 Evaluating yourself as an executive coach and mentor to others

Evaluate your coaching and mentoring and understand the effects of personal characteristics and the impact they have on the workplace.

Module 2 Communicating and influencing in business coaching and mentoring

Advanced communication techniques, including influencing tips, expectation management and an introduction to neuroscience in coaching.

Module 3 Executive coaching and mentoring within the business landscape

Understand the role coaching and mentoring plays at a senior level, including purpose, impact and codes of practice.

Module 4 Initiating and nurturing effective coaching relationships

What does coaching and mentoring look like for your organisation and how do you develop your coaching and mentoring pool?

Module 5 Your coaching and mentoring practice customised

Hone your questioning and exploration techniques and learn how to plan, review and adapt your coaching and mentoring.

Module 6 Post programme refresher and application

Reviewing your coaching and refining your objectives, next steps and implementation.

