The "Poland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NFT industry in Poland is expected to grow by 48.3% on an annual basis to reach US$433.1 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.5% during 2022-2028.

The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$433.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2329.2 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Poland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Poland NFT Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.2 Poland NFT Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.3 Poland NFT Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.3 Poland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.4 Poland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.5 Poland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.6 Poland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.7 Poland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.8 Poland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.3 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Music Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.4 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.5 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Memes GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.6 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Poland NFT Currency Ethereum Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.3 Poland NFT Currency Solana Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.4 Poland NFT Currency Avalanche Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.5 Poland NFT Currency Polygon Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.6 Poland NFT Currency BSC Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.7 Poland NFT Currency Flow Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.8 Poland NFT Currency WAX Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.9 Poland NFT Currency Ronin Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.10 Poland NFT Other Currencies Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Poland NFT Primary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6.3 Poland NFT Secondary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7 Poland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 2028

7.1 Poland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7.2 Poland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 2028

7.3 Poland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

8 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k5l7d

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005531/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900