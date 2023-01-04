Anzeige
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
04.01.2023
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of
business on 3 January 2023 were:

661.55p Capital only (undiluted)
685.57p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.    Following the Share Issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 3rd January
2023, the Company has 188,803,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,208,806
shares which are held in Treasury.

3.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
