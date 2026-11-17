Markets The mining sector underperformed broader equity markets in October, with significant divergence across sub-sectors. Gold and copper mining equities came under pressure, while U.S. steel producers benefited from supportive industry conditions. The gold price declined by 6.4% in October, closing at US$3,896/oz, as initial support from weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls and Chinese central-bank purchases was outweighed by a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields and renewed expectations of monetary tightening. Stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation and higher oil prices amid continued Middle Eastern tensions added further pressure, pushing gold below US$4,000/oz towards month-end. The U.S. 10-year real yield rose from 2.43% to 2.92%, while the dollar strengthened by 0.4%. Despite modest inflows into physically backed gold ETFs, speculative futures positioning declined. Within gold equities, company-specific operating results and guidance increasingly drove performance dispersion, including among royalty companies. Elsewhere in the precious metals complex, silver, platinum and palladium declined 17.5%, 16.8% and 20.2%, respectively. Copper declined 0.9% to US$14,329/tonne, although copper mining equities experienced a considerably sharper sell-off. Broader risk-off sentiment towards AI-linked investments contributed to the weakness, despite data-centre demand not yet being a material driver of physical copper consumption. The physical supply backdrop remained tight, with production shortfalls and reduced output expectations from Chile, while uncertainty over potential U.S. copper import tariffs continued to encourage stockpiling. Iron ore (62% Fe) declined 3.2%, despite relatively resilient broader manufacturing activity, with the China's RatingDog (formerly Caixin) Manufacturing PMI edging down marginally from 52.1 in September to 52.0 in October, remaining in expansionary territory. Elsewhere, nickel declined 4.1%, aluminium fell 1.7% and zinc was broadly unchanged. WTI oil rose 17.3%, raising concerns about energy and diesel costs for mining companies. In contrast to broader mining weakness, U.S. steel fundamentals remained favourable, supported by import protection and resilient industrial demand. Stronger realised pricing and favourable steel spreads supported profitability among selected producers, while lower scrap input costs provided an additional benefit. Outlook Our longer-term outlook for mining remains constructive, despite near-term commodity and equity-market volatility. A more fragmented geopolitical landscape reinforces the strategic importance of critical materials and diversified supply chains. Governments continue to prioritise domestic production, refining and processing capacity, supporting a structural shift towards greater security of critical mineral supply. Investment in electricity networks, electrification, AI infrastructure and defence supports the long-term demand outlook for mined commodities, particularly copper. Supply constraints remain a key consideration, with declining ore grades, operational disruptions, lengthy permitting processes and elevated development costs limiting production growth. We continue to see value in high-quality, long-life mining assets, consistent with the H.A.L.O. (Heavy Asset, Low Obsolescence) theme, reflecting their tangible asset backing and relatively limited exposure to technological obsolescence. Mining companies generally remain focused on capital discipline, cost control and free cash flow generation rather than aggressive volume growth. Higher energy prices may pressure operating margins in the near term, particularly for diesel-intensive operations, although any easing in energy costs would provide some relief. Against this backdrop, we favour companies with resilient balance sheets, disciplined management teams and the ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns through the cycle.