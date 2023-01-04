Morewave and Turnium announce PERCH, a Portable Event Response Connectivity Hub, that delivers highly available voice and data communications for emergency responders, operations, and support in urban, suburban, rural, and wilderness environments.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), the industry leader in cloud-native SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network), and Morewave Communication Inc. ("Morewave") announce PERCH Kits, a Portable Event Response Connectivity Hub Kit for emergency and event management professionals.

Morewave's PERCH Kit is a hardened suitcase format package that enables emergency responders to set up an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Division Operations Center, Search and Rescue command post, or Emergency Support Services reception center anywhere. PERCH enables voice calls, local wireless networking, and secure access to remote applications to ensure frontline responders have access to information and resources while keeping key offsite stakeholders up to date. A key capability of PERCH is that it aggregates or bonds multiple internet and private network connections together to deliver better bandwidth, high availability, failover, and better application experience.

"Robust communications systems that can be rapidly deployed are critical to an effective, coordinated response to an emergency," stated Mike Andrews of the Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Resilience (SAFER). "Morewave's PERCH kit has been proven to meet the requirements of emergency responders for redundant access and operational continuity. It can be quickly deployed in urban, suburban, and remote environments to give emergency responders reliable communications."

Each PERCH kit comes with six VoIP (Voice over IP) desk phones, six headsets, softphones, 2 LTE data connections, local WiFi capability to support up to 4 separate staff or guest networks, local network storage and file sharing with optional cloud backup, plus fiber and ethernet interfaces to support fixed wireless, broadband, or low earth orbit satellite.

"PERCH Kits combine multiple technologies to deliver an 'EOC-in-a-box' for emergency responders. Turnium's bonding and single-IP failover capabilities are a key part of this solution and enable PERCH to aggregate multiple LTE, broadband, or low-earth satellite connections together for high availability and application performance," said James Clendenan, Senior Network Engineer at Morewave. "No matter what happens to a network connection, PERCH gets critical traffic to its ultimate destination. With PERCH Kits, Morewave supports emergency communications with a simple, easily deployable solution."

PERCH is available from Morewave Communication through lease or purchase and may be an eligible expense under an Emergency Management BC (EMBC) task number. Each PERCH Kit comes ready for deployment by non-technical response personnel on-site and includes Power over Ethernet hardware, an embedded web viewer to display common operating platform systems used by EOC organizations and is pre-populated with a file structure and documents that include commonly used emergency management forms, quick reference guides, and a folder structure for document sourcing and retention.

About Morewave Communication Inc.

Morewave Communication Inc. is a Vancouver, BC-based technology company. Founded in 1998, Morewave provides enterprise fibre, colocation, network design, digital signage, SD-WAN, and more. Morewave's customers range from community services organizations, local government, emergency services, home-based businesses, automotive, and early childhood education centres to film and TV productions and visual effects studios. Morewave's team prides itself on delivering clever, cutting-edge, cost-effective and scalable business solutions.

About the SAFER Network

The Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Resilience (SAFER) is a consortium of emergency management consultants and public safety subject-matter experts who collaborate to provide clients with customized safety-related services.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price or as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Turnium is available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io , visit www.turnium.com , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

