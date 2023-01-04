Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a service agreement ("Agreement") with Ontario-based Otis Investor Relations Inc. ("Otis IR"), to develop and execute a comprehensive, digital-first investor relations program. The program's goal is to broaden the Company's shareholder base, manage investor communications and expectations, and provide Cal Nano with strategic capital markets advisory.

"We are excited to start work on our first investor relations program as we continue to execute our long-term growth plan," stated Eric Eyerman, CEO of Cal Nano. "With the milestones we have executed in the last year, we feel it is an appropriate time to start being more present in the investment community and build further confidence. Brandon at Otis IR will play an important role in supporting us in this journey as we leverage his expertise in microcaps."

"Cal Nano has impressed me with their recent traction in deploying their novel technologies into new markets with meaningful commercial contracts," said Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder at Otis Investor Relations Inc. "As the world looks toward next generation materials in aerospace, automotive and renewable energy, I expect that Cal Nano will benefit from these tailwinds. I am excited to leverage my past success in executing investor relations programs for technology-driven microcaps with Eric and his ambitious team."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay Otis IR a monthly fee of US$2,525, plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses, on a month-to-month basis. The Agreement remains in effect until either party terminates the Agreement by providing the other party 30 days' prior written notice of termination.

As additional consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to grant 110,000 stock options at an exercise price to be determined by the Company at a future date and will vest in quarterly instalments over a 12-month period. All stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Brandon Chow, the principal and sole shareholder of Otis IR, has direct or indirect beneficial ownership of 74,500 common shares ("Common Shares") of Cal Nano. In addition, Brandon Chow intends to acquire, through open-market transactions, additional Common Shares of the Company for personal investment purposes.

The Agreement is subject to the regulatory acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

California Nanotechnologies Corp.

Eric Eyerman, CEO

T: +1 (562) 991-5211

info@calnanocorp.com

Otis Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

T: +1 (647) 598-8815

brandon@otisir.com

