25-year tech veteran to lead technological innovation and global expansion

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has named Ken Ringdahl its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ringdahl is responsible for Kantata's end-to-end software development, product operations, and technical strategy.

Ringdahl has more than 25 years of engineering experience with a specialization in enterprise infrastructure software. Prior to joining Kantata, he was SVP, Software Infrastructure Engineering at Datto, a leading provider of cloud software and services purpose-built to solve the IT needs of SMBs delivered through the MSP channel. He led all Datto engineering functions and was responsible for the integration of the organization into Kaseya following its acquisition of Datto.

Ringdahl also previously held engineering leadership positions at several other market leading software companies including Veeam Software, where he was Vice President of Partner Engineering, and VMware, where he was Chief Architect of the End User Computing business unit and was named a VMware Principal Engineer.

"It's clear that organizations need purpose-built, vertical technology to address their specific needs," said Ringdahl. "Kantata provides professional services organizations with the clarity, control and confidence needed to make better business decisions. As someone with a passion for building high-quality cloud-based software products, I'm excited to join Kantata at an important time for the company and the entire professional services industry."

"Ken's customer-centric mindset, deep engineering experience, and proven record of building and leading world-class, global software organizations made him a perfect fit for Kantata," said Michael Speranza, CEO at Kantata. "Ken will be instrumental in ensuring Kantata's continued leadership position in the market. We are thrilled to welcome him into our organization and can't wait to see what we can accomplish in 2023."

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on all and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

