Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales and acquisitions, has become carbon-neutral through an ambitious partnership with carbon offsetting and compliance solutions experts, Azzera.

Image of wind turbines (Photo: Business Wire)

Working with Azzera, Jetcraft has removed 3,596 verified tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, matching 100% of its own emissions, while investing in a variety of projects that deliver positive, environmental, developmental and social change around the globe. In 2022, the company supported forest conservation projects in North Carolina and Papua New Guinea and wind power supplies in South Africa.

Peter Antonenko, President, Jetcraft, says: "It's important to us and our clients that Jetcraft has a solid response to our environmental challenges. With Azzera, we've gone beyond words and delivered a scheme that achieves total verified carbon neutrality across everything we do. We're a global business and therefore our efforts must have a global impact, which is why we're excited to be positively influencing climate projects in as many regions as possible."

Puja Mahajan, CEO and Co-Founder, Azzera, says: "Jetcraft and Azzera are ambitious about what sustainability can become in business aviation. We share a commitment to quality, transparency and action in how we tackle the climate crisis. There is much more for us to do as an industry, but individual achievements like Jetcraft's are vital for our collective success."

Jetcraft's carbon emissions have been certified and verified by third-party audit and include ICAO CORSIA-eligible offset measures.

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 70+ dedicated aviation specialists across 20+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.

www.jetcraft.com

About Azzera

Azzera is an innovative provider of net-zero transition solutions. The company was founded on the belief that investing in the protection of our environment should be simple. Business owners and managers seeking to implement carbon-neutral operations, and individual consumers wanting to make responsible environmental choices all require support to reach their objectives. Azzera's mission is to make accessing carbon markets effortless. For more information, please visit https://azzera.com/.

