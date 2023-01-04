Indian Subsidiary Signs Agreement with Sabron Tech in Africa Under the CPP program

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies today announced the expansion of its Corporate Platform Partner (CPP) program to Africa. The CPP program launched recently in December, 2022, provides both offline and online travel companies with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their travel related products and services.

Yatra has over the years created one of the market leading platforms for corporate travelers and under the CPP program, other corporate travel management companies now have the opportunity to leverage Yatra's platform as a service to provide the same superior platform capabilities to their customers.

Under this recently launched program, Yatra announced that its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, has today signed an agreement with Sabron Tech Ltd. ("Sabron"), a partner and distributor for Sabre in the East and Central African markets to license its corporate travel SaaS platform for the African region making it the second such partner under the CPP program.

Sabron Tech Ltd is a partner and distributor for Sabre in the East and Central African markets, namely Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Sabron is also a distributor of innovative technologies through travel products like Agentivity and eRoam in the African region.

"Over the last 15 years, we have grown our business to become one of India's leading online travel platforms," said Dhruv Shringi, Chief Executive Officer of Yatra Online, Inc. "We recently launched our Corporate Platform Partner program and we now welcome Sabron as our second partner under this program targeting the African region. In today's business environment, every organization is looking to efficiently grow their customer base. Our CPP program helps corporate travel management companies achieve this in a seamless manner with our best-in-class cloud-based corporate travel platform that caters to all their customer requirements. Our program is designed to provide partners with a product that can demonstrate value to their customers quickly without friction. The CPP program provides us with another avenue of growth as we expand our reach into the global corporate travel market."

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With over 103,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

About Sabron Tech Ltd

Sabron is a Travel Technology company providing innovative technology solutions for clients to accelerate their business across multiple travel trade verticals. This includes corporate travel, offline/online, hotels, cars, cruises, NDC, rail, and many others. Sabron has extensive knowledge of the African market which gives them the opportunity to partner with and meet travel trade needs in the region.Sabron's focus with their clients is to provide solutions and products to meet the organization's objectives to help achieve current and future demands in this constantly evolving marketplace. Sabron currently operates in the East and Central African region.

