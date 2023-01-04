Seoul Robotics Brings New Innovations to Industry-Leading 3D Perception Software with SENSR 3.0

First-of-its-kind features dramatically simplify installation, functionality and mass deployment of 3D perception systems

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023, the company powering smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today introduced SENSR 3.0, the most advanced iteration of the SENSR 3D perception platform to deliver unprecedented ease of use and simplify the deployment of large-scale 3D systems across an array of industries. With the release of SENSR 3.0, Seoul Robotics is furthering its mission to make groundbreaking, comprehensive 3D perception easily accessible for any application and user, regardless of previous experience with this technology.



SENSR 3.0 features new updates and added functionality that make it easier than ever to implement, navigate and scale 3D systems with the most accurate 3D perception software on the market. When embedded into 3D sensors such as LiDAR, SENSR uses AI deep learning to track, detect, and identify hundreds of objects at once within a 4 centimeter range. As it collects more data, SENSR 3.0 continues to improve over time, unlocking unparalleled insights into environments. Included with the software is QuickTune, a new snap-to-point tool to expedite sensor calibration; and QuickSite, a first-of-its-kind site simulation tool that enables users to virtually design and scale 3D systems, reducing installation times.

QuickTune makes it easier for any user to install and calibrate 3D systems, whether an expert or a novice. During setup, QuickTune finds commonalities in an environment, such as a wall or corner, and automatically calibrates multiple sensors in a system to speed up deployments. In addition to leveraging QuickTune to automatically identify a common point, users also have the option to select a specific spot for sensors to calibrate around. QuickTune is especially valuable for multi-sensor installations, requiring just a few clicks to dramatically reduce calibration time.

QuickSite removes the uncertainty around setup, leveraging location information to automatically calculate where to position sensors to optimize insights without having to physically travel to an installation site and take measurements. Through a greater understanding of a location and its size, the cloud-based QuickSite tool can account for positions and angles and virtually adjust sensor positions until coverage is optimal. By simulating a setup outcome, Seoul Robotics is ensuring a more accurate and robust design while reducing the installation time from as long as a week to less than an hour.

Because the SENSR platform is both hardware- and sensor-agnostic, it is compatible with a range of different systems and can be configured depending on application, needs, and budget. This flexibility, coupled with the platform's sensor fusion capabilities, makes it highly scalable even across large footprints. Furthering the platform's versatility, SENSR 3.0 enables dockerization, which simplifies the process to build and deploy the software for different solutions. Dockers also support compatibility with other applications on the same device and broaden the pool of compatible hardware.

Additionally, Seoul Robotics has added more guidance to the SENSR 3.0 setup and maintenance platform to make it even easier to navigate, and SENSR 3.0 is verified to have OS support on multiple versions of Ubuntu.

Organizations are increasingly looking for solutions that can provide an additional dimension of intelligence without the privacy concerns of always-on recordings. With the price point of 3D systems now in the same bracket as 2D cameras, a growing number of cities, states, and private companies are leveraging this technology to create smarter, safer, and more efficient spaces. For example, Seoul Robotics works with partners across the Intelligent Transport Systems, security, retail, airport, rail, and smart city industries to construct and deploy these transformative solutions that avoid collisions, make traffic flow more efficient, and monitor spaces for unauthorized personnel.

"Imagine what we can accomplish if we can more accurately perceive our world beyond what's visible to the human eye: roadways will be safer for both drivers and pedestrians, stores are optimized based on the customer journey, and airports experience reduced wait times. Those are just the immediate benefits that come from installing 3D systems," said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. "With SENSR 3.0, never before has it been so simple to set up, calibrate, and scale a 3D system, and this will revolutionize how companies gain value from our technology."

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing SENSR 3.0 along with its full suite of 3D solutions and features during CES 2023. Visit Booth #5408 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about the company's comprehensive, scalable 3D offerings.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company's core technology, SENSR, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called 'Autonomy Through Infrastructure,' providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Raleigh and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

Contact

Ann Gargiulo

ann.gargiulo@seoulrobotics.org