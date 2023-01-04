MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida

The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast

FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry businesses engaged with guests across the Southeast, is pleased to share its latest acquisition, Mission Inn Resort & Club, a storied Florida meeting and golf destination resort. With more than 66 years of experience, the extensive MMI leadership team will act as both owner and operator of the expansive resort through their hotel management division, MMI Hotel Group.

(hi-res image linked here)

Mission Inn Resort & Club, a 500+ acre development boasting 176-hotel rooms, two award-winning golf courses, three restaurants, spa, and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event space, is located in Central Florida's Lake County, just 35 minutes from Orlando in the town of Howey-in-the-Hills. The region is renowned for its world-class golf, picturesque rolling hills, and lakes.

"As a family-owned and operated business, this particular property caught our attention. We're grateful to have forged this relationship with a like-minded family business that shares many of the same values," said President and CEO, Micajah Sturdivant. "With the purchase of this cherished resort, we hope to continue the legacy set forth in Lake County by the Beucher family by expanding on the unique attributes of Central Florida."

Mission Inn Resort & Club, originally presented as the Floridian Country Club, was purchased by Illinois-native Nick Beucher in 1964 from William J. Howey, of whom the town in which the resort resides is named for. Howey, with the vision to create the largest horticultural empire in the world, commissioned a golf course to be built alongside the existing inn to create incentive and encourage growth. The property fell into disrepair until Beucher, seeing an ad in the Wall Street Journal, purchased the club. Multiple generations of the Beucher family would see the resort through several expansions and renovations throughout the last five decades and were still actively involved in management upon acquisition.

The resort joins an impressive portfolio of properties at MMI Hospitality Group that are both managed and operated by MMI Hotel Group, including The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

"We make a point to immerse ourselves in the communities in which we hold investments," continued Sturdivant. "We are always focused on the long term and respect the legacy of those that have come before us. We see longstanding brand equity and great economic opportunity ahead in Lake County, and we look forward to growing and evolving with it."

Founded in 1956, MMI Hospitality Group has owned countless hotels through development and acquisition. Today, the company seeks long-term yield with value for growth and a people-first mentality.

Plans are already underway for phased property enhancements at the resort that will begin in early 2023.

For photography assets, please click here.

MEDIA CONTACT

Green Olive Media, LLC.

Chelsea Calhoun

ccalhoun@greenolivemedia.com

813-478-0473

ABOUT MMI HOSPITALITY GROUP

MMI Hospitality Group has been owners of service-industry investments for more than 66 years. Our sixth-generation holding company seeks to take positions in future projects, but our primary objective is to form a property-specific framework for team members to maximize the attributes of the investments of others across the hospitality industry. (www.MMIHospitality.com)

ABOUT MMI HOTEL GROUP

Founded in 1956, MMI Hotel Group, is a private, full-suite hotel management company focused principally on people. Currently serving team members based at full- and focused service product across the Sun Belt, this third-generation company has established a tradition of successful partnerships grounded in good old-fashioned Southern hospitality. While MMI's culture is a constant, the diversity of the MMI portfolio - franchised and independent, core and lifestyle brands - remains a competitive advantage for the company as best practices generate superior results. (www.MMIHotelGroup.com)

###

SOURCE: MMI Hospitality Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733990/MMI-Hospitality-Group-Announces-Acquisition-of-Mission-Inn-Resort-Club-in-Florida