The "Capillary Electrophoresis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Capillary Electrophoresis estimated at US$882.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Academic Institutes CROs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$614.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pharma Biotech Companies segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $240.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Capillary Electrophoresis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$274.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$172.1 Million by the year 2027.

Other End-Use Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

In the global Other End-Use segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Helena Laboratories Corp.

Lumex Instruments

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

SEBIA SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

