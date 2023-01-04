Paragon ID strengthens its real-time location-based technologies with the acquisition of the assets of French company Uwinloc

23 patents, including radio energy collection "technological bricks" enabling tags to operate without batteries

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Smart Cities & Mass Transit, Track & Trace and Brand Protection and Payment, has announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Uwinloc, a French provider of traceability solutions using battery-free tags and based on radio frequency energy collection.

Located in Toulouse (France), Uwinloc was founded in 2015 with the ambition to provide integrated IoT (Internet of Things) technology capable of digitising and facilitating equipment management and inventory in warehouses and indoor/outdoor storage areas.

Developed within the Airbus Bizlab, Uwinloc has filed 23 patents since its creation. The company, which has won numerous innovation awards, is a pioneer in radio frequency energy collection and storage technology that allows tags to operate without batteries and with a reduced infrastructure, a real revolution in the field of traceability. The energy harvesting technology allows the deployment of systems with batteryless Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tags, which are less expensive to deploy and more environmentally friendly. The solution offers the possibility of tracking a wide range of assets (materials, tools, manufactured parts, bins, etc.) while limiting inventory costs.

Uwinloc has developed, in collaboration with major industrial groups, a real-time location solution, called MahVis, which is integrated in boxes fixed to forklifts, and therefore eliminating the need for a fixed infrastructure. The company already works with more than 30 customers and is present in five countries (including a subsidiary in the US).

Objective: to reduce the deployment and usage costs of real-time traceability technologies

Paragon ID launched its Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) business in 2018 with the acquisition of RFiD Discovery in the UK, for the provision of real-time tracking of equipment in industrial and medical environments, including more than 100 hospitals as well as numerous industrial and logistics companies, both in the UK and France.

The acquisition of the French start-up Apitrak in May 2021 accelerated the development of RTLS solutions in the cloud, facilitating the international development of a multi-technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform aimed at industrial and healthcare companies.

In July 2022, the acquisition of Tracktio allowed Paragon ID to expand its solutions to further technologies such as GPS, LoRa, UWB, Quuppa and optical identification, and to strengthen its offering with the TrackSphereTM software platform (SaaS), for the industrial, mining and logistics sectors.

With this new acquisition, Paragon ID continues to expand its solutions available to the industrial sector with a battery-free RTLS system - a more ecological and less expensive alternative without compromising the level of accuracy.

The MahVis system perfectly complements the existing offer for the sector. The objective is to merge the MahVis solution with the TrackSphereTM software to create a complete RTLS platform capable of integrating all technologies currently available on the market and providing the most suitable solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.

Clem Garvey, CEO of Paragon ID, said:

"The acquisition of the assets of Uwinloc is an opportunity to expand our RTLS offering with a revolutionary patented technology. The RFiD Discovery teams are looking forward to offer real-time tracking solutions without the need for battery-powered tags, taking away cost barriers to expanding systems and making our solutions more sustainable. "

About Paragon ID

About Paragon ID Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors. Paragon ID employs more than 650 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services and Office Services. Paragon Group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-Europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

Clem Garvey

CEO

Tél.: +33 (0)2 48 81 61 00

clem.garvey@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press relations

Nawel Naamane

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

nnaamane@actus.fr

